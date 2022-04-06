Brokerages Anticipate Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) to Post $0.48 EPS

Brokerages expect Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.48 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Terex’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the lowest is $0.37. Terex posted earnings of $0.56 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Terex will report full-year earnings of $3.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $3.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $5.42. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Terex.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.28. Terex had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $990.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $952.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis.

TEX has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Terex from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Terex from $62.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Terex in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Terex from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.25.

Shares of NYSE:TEX opened at $34.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.94. Terex has a one year low of $33.90 and a one year high of $55.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. This is an increase from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Terex’s payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

In related news, VP Scott Posner sold 3,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $139,247.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Terex in the fourth quarter valued at $38,005,000. Camden Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Terex by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 5,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Terex by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 100,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after purchasing an additional 17,309 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Terex by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,955,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $349,647,000 after acquiring an additional 489,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Terex by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 226,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,960,000 after purchasing an additional 10,566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

