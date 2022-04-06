Brokerages Anticipate WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) to Announce $1.61 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) will announce $1.61 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for WEC Energy Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.69 and the lowest is $1.55. WEC Energy Group also posted earnings of $1.61 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that WEC Energy Group will report full year earnings of $4.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.29 to $4.33. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.56 to $4.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover WEC Energy Group.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 15.64%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

WEC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.22.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WEC. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

WEC traded up $2.96 on Wednesday, reaching $103.45. 38,468 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,568,466. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.88. WEC Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $86.84 and a fifty-two week high of $102.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.29.

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

