Brokerages Anticipate XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.22 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) to report sales of $3.22 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for XPO Logistics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.05 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.31 billion. XPO Logistics posted sales of $4.77 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 32.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that XPO Logistics will report full-year sales of $13.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.57 billion to $13.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $13.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.78 billion to $14.41 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for XPO Logistics.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 2.04%. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS.

XPO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on XPO Logistics in a report on Friday, February 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on XPO Logistics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered XPO Logistics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on XPO Logistics from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.69.

XPO Logistics stock traded down $5.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.29. The company had a trading volume of 104,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,721,679. XPO Logistics has a 52 week low of $59.22 and a 52 week high of $90.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in XPO Logistics by 217.8% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 321 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in XPO Logistics by 216.0% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 395 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in XPO Logistics in the third quarter worth about $40,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in XPO Logistics in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

