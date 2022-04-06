Brokerages Expect American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.54 Billion

Analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) will report $4.54 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for American Electric Power’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.91 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.27 billion. American Electric Power posted sales of $4.28 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Electric Power will report full year sales of $17.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.92 billion to $18.97 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $18.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.24 billion to $19.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for American Electric Power.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 14.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

AEP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.48.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 2,699 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total value of $272,194.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.91, for a total transaction of $188,811.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,562 shares of company stock worth $3,040,061. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 7,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,965,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 360,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,030,000 after buying an additional 70,425 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 870,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,629,000 after buying an additional 16,408 shares during the period. Finally, Eastover Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. 74.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of American Electric Power stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $101.31. 2,228,525 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,321,581. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $51.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.36. American Electric Power has a twelve month low of $80.22 and a twelve month high of $102.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.65%.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

