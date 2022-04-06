Brokerages Expect MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) to Announce $0.17 EPS

Brokerages expect that MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for MDU Resources Group’s earnings. MDU Resources Group reported earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MDU Resources Group will report full-year earnings of $2.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.07. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.26. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow MDU Resources Group.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 6.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on MDU. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

MDU Resources Group stock opened at $26.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.77. MDU Resources Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.18 and a fifty-two week high of $35.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.2175 dividend. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is 46.77%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in MDU Resources Group by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,155,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,220,000 after buying an additional 472,407 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 107.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 192,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,026,000 after buying an additional 99,576 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in MDU Resources Group by 103.5% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 15,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in MDU Resources Group by 750.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

