Brokerages Expect Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) Will Post Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.58 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Renasant’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.63. Renasant posted earnings per share of $0.85 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 31.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Renasant will report full year earnings of $2.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $2.75. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.11. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Renasant.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $159.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.73 million. Renasant had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The company’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RNST shares. DA Davidson raised shares of Renasant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, January 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Renasant in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Renasant presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Renasant by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Renasant by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Renasant by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 124,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,485,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Renasant by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 35,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Renasant in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 79.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RNST opened at $32.81 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.58 and a 200-day moving average of $37.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.10. Renasant has a 1-year low of $32.06 and a 1-year high of $45.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Renasant’s payout ratio is 28.30%.

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

