Brokerages Expect Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.50 Million

Equities analysts expect Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX – Get Rating) to announce sales of $1.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Yumanity Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.00 million. Yumanity Therapeutics reported sales of $3.53 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 57.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yumanity Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $8.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.00 million to $11.64 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $12.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Yumanity Therapeutics.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yumanity Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Yumanity Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Yumanity Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Yumanity Therapeutics by 88,425.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 7,074 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Yumanity Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Yumanity Therapeutics by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 11,275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:YMTX traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.49. The company had a trading volume of 101,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,232,179. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. Yumanity Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $19.74. The firm has a market cap of $16.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.30.

Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceuticals company. It is accelerating the revolution in the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases through its transformative scientific foundation and drug discovery platform. Its platform is based on technology, which enables the rapid screening for novel disease targets and disease modifying drugs that can overcome toxicity in disease-causing gene networks, which usually results from an aberrant accumulation of misfolded proteins in the brain.

