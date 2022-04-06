Brokerages Set Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Target Price at $20.81

Shares of Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.81.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial began coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Jonestrading began coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Get Alpine Income Property Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PINE traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.00. The company had a trading volume of 45,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,335. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 12 month low of $17.30 and a 12 month high of $21.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $221.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.92.

Alpine Income Property Trust ( NYSE:PINE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.32). Alpine Income Property Trust had a net margin of 33.07% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Alpine Income Property Trust will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Alpine Income Property Trust’s payout ratio is 136.71%.

In other Alpine Income Property Trust news, SVP Daniel Earl Smith acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.60 per share, with a total value of $37,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders acquired 3,291 shares of company stock worth $61,073 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goff John C purchased a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,718,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 243.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 82,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 58,236 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 207,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after purchasing an additional 45,225 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 34,198 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $552,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.