Brokerages Set Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) PT at $30.50

Shares of Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.50.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AZRE. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Azure Power Global in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Azure Power Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Azure Power Global from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Azure Power Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Azure Power Global by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,509,616 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,399,000 after purchasing an additional 128,897 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Azure Power Global by 26.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,115,915 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,550,000 after purchasing an additional 234,393 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Azure Power Global by 17.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 648,027 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $14,257,000 after purchasing an additional 96,403 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Azure Power Global by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 604,982 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,980,000 after purchasing an additional 25,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Azure Power Global by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 464,492 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,431,000 after purchasing an additional 9,346 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE AZRE traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,961. The stock has a market cap of $785.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.85 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Azure Power Global has a one year low of $12.97 and a one year high of $29.69.

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of renewable energy projects in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.

