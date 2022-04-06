Brokerages Set Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) Price Target at $4.78

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.78.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BKIMF. Oddo Bhf downgraded Bankinter from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Bankinter from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Bankinter from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Bankinter from €5.00 ($5.49) to €4.10 ($4.51) in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Bankinter from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of BKIMF remained flat at $$6.01 during trading hours on Friday. Bankinter has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $7.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.85 and a 200 day moving average of $5.58.

Bankinter SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Corporate and SME Banking, Consumer Finance, Insurance Services and Other Business. The company was founded in June 1965 and is headquartered in Mardrid, Spain.

