Brokerages Set boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHHOF) Price Target at $194.33

boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHHOF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $177.67.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BHHOF. Investec raised boohoo group to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Grupo Santander began coverage on boohoo group in a research report on Friday, March 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of BHHOF remained flat at $$1.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. boohoo group has a one year low of $1.53 and a one year high of $5.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.17.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

