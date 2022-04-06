Brokerages Set Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) PT at $1,357.67

Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,357.67.

A number of research firms have commented on CMPGY. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Compass Group from GBX 1,800 ($23.61) to GBX 1,950 ($25.57) in a report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Compass Group from GBX 1,950 ($25.57) to GBX 2,100 ($27.54) in a report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Compass Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Compass Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

CMPGY stock remained flat at $$21.53 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,948. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.95. Compass Group has a 12 month low of $19.35 and a 12 month high of $25.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.92.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.1685 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a yield of 0.71%.

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

