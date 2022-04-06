Brokerages Set Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Target Price at $151.80

Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $151.80.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Loop Capital upgraded Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,395 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $485,485.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 425 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $156.09 per share, with a total value of $66,338.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,846,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,459,000 after buying an additional 820,125 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Dollar Tree by 36.1% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 114,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,001,000 after acquiring an additional 30,462 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 36.4% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the third quarter valued at about $136,417,000. Finally, JLB & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 12.7% during the third quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 44,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,512,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043 shares in the last quarter. 92.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DLTR stock traded down $0.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $154.85. 54,385 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,381,348. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $34.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.75. Dollar Tree has a 1 year low of $84.26 and a 1 year high of $162.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $145.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.57.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 18.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

