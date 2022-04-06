Brokerages Set Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Price Target at $216.88

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-four research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $216.88.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EQNR. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Equinor ASA from 245.00 to 300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQNR. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the third quarter valued at $4,007,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 43.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,480,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548,646 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 125.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 18,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 10,493 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 65.7% during the third quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 19,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 7,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the third quarter valued at $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

EQNR stock opened at $36.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $120.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.00. Equinor ASA has a 12-month low of $18.44 and a 12-month high of $38.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.64.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 30.67% and a net margin of 9.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is 19.70%.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

