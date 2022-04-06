Brokerages Set Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Price Target at $36.00

Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on BEN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Franklin Resources from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Franklin Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE BEN traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.97. The stock had a trading volume of 107,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,198,008. Franklin Resources has a fifty-two week low of $26.45 and a fifty-two week high of $38.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.62. The company has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.14.

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The closed-end fund reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.20. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 22.41%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Franklin Resources will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.69%.

In related news, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 668,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.27 per share, for a total transaction of $8,200,004.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. London Co. of Virginia increased its position in Franklin Resources by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,961,084 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $117,723,000 after purchasing an additional 103,256 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 339.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,176,779 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $34,974,000 after acquiring an additional 908,777 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 77,486 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 4,140 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 183,021 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $6,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 182,637 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $5,428,000 after acquiring an additional 8,499 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.13% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

