Brokerages Set HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) Target Price at $9.99

Shares of HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.99.

HUYA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of HUYA in a research report on Monday, December 27th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of HUYA from $9.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of HUYA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HUYA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, CLSA cut their target price on shares of HUYA from $9.50 to $6.10 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Get HUYA alerts:

Shares of HUYA stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.04. 57,459 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,126,172. HUYA has a 12 month low of $3.23 and a 12 month high of $19.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.74.

HUYA ( NYSE:HUYA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.73). The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. HUYA had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that HUYA will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUYA. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in HUYA by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,410,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,787,000 after purchasing an additional 265,016 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in HUYA by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,709,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,506,000 after purchasing an additional 101,658 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in HUYA by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,653,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,112,000 after purchasing an additional 20,404 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in HUYA by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,030,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,616,000 after purchasing an additional 234,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in HUYA by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,040,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,158,000 after purchasing an additional 311,059 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.16% of the company’s stock.

HUYA Company Profile (Get Rating)

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for HUYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.