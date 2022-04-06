Brokerages Set Lundin Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTMNF) PT at $14.56

Lundin Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTMNF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.56.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FTMNF shares. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Lundin Gold from C$13.00 to C$11.75 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Scotiabank cut Lundin Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

OTCMKTS FTMNF opened at $8.09 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.09 and a 200-day moving average of $8.18. Lundin Gold has a 52 week low of $6.92 and a 52 week high of $11.51.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 27 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,270 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

