Brokerages Set McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) PT at $1.78

McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX – Get Rating) (TSE:MUX) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.78.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McEwen Mining in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of McEwen Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on shares of McEwen Mining from $1.75 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,676,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,022,000 after acquiring an additional 174,001 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,394,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,441,000 after acquiring an additional 225,790 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,558,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,701,000 after acquiring an additional 410,248 shares during the last quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in shares of McEwen Mining in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,114,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 1,136.1% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,773,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,926,000 after acquiring an additional 3,468,191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MUX stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $0.81. 1,590,195 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,319,654. The company has a market cap of $383.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.62. McEwen Mining has a 1 year low of $0.73 and a 1 year high of $1.71.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX – Get Rating) (TSE:MUX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $35.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.90 million. McEwen Mining had a negative return on equity of 14.37% and a negative net margin of 41.63%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that McEwen Mining will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About McEwen Mining

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

