Brokerages Set Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) Target Price at C$76.09

Shares of Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN – Get Rating) (NYSE:STN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$76.09.

STN has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Stantec from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$78.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. National Bankshares raised shares of Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James set a C$85.00 price objective on shares of Stantec and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$81.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of TSE STN opened at C$62.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$6.92 billion and a PE ratio of 34.56. Stantec has a 12-month low of C$52.09 and a 12-month high of C$73.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$64.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$66.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.07.

Stantec ( TSE:STN Get Rating ) (NYSE:STN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.57. The business had revenue of C$916.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$922.52 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Stantec will post 3.3900003 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.67%.

In other Stantec news, Director Robert Gomes sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.50, for a total value of C$624,982.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,734,219.65. Insiders have sold a total of 47,644 shares of company stock valued at $2,997,658 over the last quarter.

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

