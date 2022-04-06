Brokerages Set Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Target Price at $29.78

Shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.78.

Several research firms have issued reports on SWCH. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Switch in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Switch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Switch from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Switch from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Switch in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $1,010,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 29.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Reinhart Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Switch in the third quarter valued at about $19,364,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Switch by 270.3% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,880,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,542 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Switch by 4.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 149,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after purchasing an additional 6,226 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Switch by 298.1% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Switch by 5.9% in the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 392,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,969,000 after purchasing an additional 21,826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Switch stock opened at $31.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The company has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 625.20 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.19. Switch has a 1 year low of $16.95 and a 1 year high of $31.80.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $161.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.40 million. Switch had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 3.50%. Switch’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Switch will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Switch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 420.00%.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

