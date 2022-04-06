Brokerages Set TransAlta Renewables Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) PT at $19.00

Shares of TransAlta Renewables Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRSWF – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC cut their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$20.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered shares of TransAlta Renewables from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$20.50 to C$19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

TRSWF stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,853. TransAlta Renewables has a 1-year low of $12.52 and a 1-year high of $18.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.45.

TransAlta Renewables, Inc engages in the acquisition of renewable power generation facilities in operation or under construction. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro, and Canadian Gas. The Canadian Wind segment includes the result of the Le Nordais facility. The Canadian Hydro segment comprises of the outcome of the Ragged Chute facility.

