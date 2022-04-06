Brokerages Set WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WELL) Target Price at C$10.75

WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WELL – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$10.63.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WELL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Monday. CIBC cut their target price on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$11.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Pi Financial cut their target price on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$10.50 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Eight Capital cut their target price on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of WELL traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$5.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,195,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,182,941. The stock has a market cap of C$1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.45. WELL Health Technologies has a fifty-two week low of C$3.76 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.42.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. owns and operates a portfolio of primary healthcare facilities in Canada and the United States. The company also provides digital electronic medical records (EMR) software services; and telehealth services. As of March 29, 2021, it operated 27 medical clinics; and provided digital EMR software and services to approximately 2,200 medical clinics across Canada.

