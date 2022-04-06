Brokers Issue Forecasts for Redwire Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:RDW)

Redwire Co. (NYSE:RDW – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Redwire in a report released on Friday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Konrad anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Redwire’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

Get Redwire alerts:

NYSE RDW opened at $6.32 on Monday. Redwire has a 12 month low of $4.25 and a 12 month high of $16.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.16.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDW. Broad Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Redwire in the third quarter valued at $24,075,000. Senvest Management LLC purchased a new stake in Redwire during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,075,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Redwire during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,815,000. Towerview LLC purchased a new stake in Redwire during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,767,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in Redwire during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,852,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.92% of the company’s stock.

About Redwire (Get Rating)

Redwire Corporation, a space infrastructure company, develops, manufactures, and sells mission critical space solutions and components for national security, civil, and commercial markets in the United States and internationally. It offers space commercialization, digitally engineered spacecraft, and space domain awareness and resiliency technology solutions; advanced sensors and components; and on-orbit servicing, assembly, and manufacturing solutions.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Redwire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.