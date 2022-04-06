Brokers Issue Forecasts for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TNXP)

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Rating) – Zacks Investment Research reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research analyst D. Bautz now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.20) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.16). Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Tonix Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07).

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

TNXP stock opened at $0.22 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $116.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.38. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.15 and a fifty-two week high of $1.42.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TNXP. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 197.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 30,669 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 17.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the discovery, acquisition, and development of small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. Its portfolio includes TNX-102 SL, TNX-601, TNX-801, and TNX-1800.

