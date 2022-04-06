Brokers Offer Predictions for Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:TSHA)

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) – Truist Financial issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 31st. Truist Financial analyst J. Lee anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.83) for the quarter. Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Taysha Gene Therapies’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.65) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.56) EPS.

Get Taysha Gene Therapies alerts:

TSHA has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $60.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $47.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.14.

Shares of Taysha Gene Therapies stock opened at $6.67 on Monday. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $27.00. The stock has a market cap of $256.62 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 4.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.65.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.11).

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 0.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,310,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,396,000 after acquiring an additional 4,364 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,021,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,269,000 after acquiring an additional 55,198 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the third quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, Sands Capital Ventures LLC acquired a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the third quarter worth about $13,497,000. Institutional investors own 49.05% of the company’s stock.

About Taysha Gene Therapies (Get Rating)

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.