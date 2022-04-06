Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM.A) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $71.90

Brookfield Asset Management Inc (TSE:BAM.A – Get Rating) (NYSE:BAM)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$71.90 and traded as high as C$73.21. Brookfield Asset Management shares last traded at C$73.17, with a volume of 936,578 shares changing hands.

BAM.A has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from C$77.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management to a “hold” rating and set a C$61.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Asset Management has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$71.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$69.96 and its 200-day moving average is C$71.92. The company has a market cap of C$112.70 billion and a PE ratio of 24.32.

In related news, Senior Officer Lori Anne Pearson sold 28,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$75.84, for a total transaction of C$2,161,565.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 465,313 shares in the company, valued at C$35,291,385.30.

About Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM.A)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

