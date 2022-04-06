Brown Advisory Inc. Acquires New Position in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UCTT. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Ultra Clean during the third quarter worth about $24,580,000. Divisar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ultra Clean by 32.0% in the third quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 662,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,237,000 after purchasing an additional 160,499 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ultra Clean during the third quarter worth approximately $6,070,000. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ultra Clean during the fourth quarter worth $7,412,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 265.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 172,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,353,000 after purchasing an additional 125,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

UCTT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ultra Clean currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.80.

In other news, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total value of $152,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director David T. Ibnale sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total value of $1,142,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ UCTT opened at $38.48 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.42. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.72 and a 52-week high of $61.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.97.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.03. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 22.20% and a net margin of 5.68%. The firm had revenue of $615.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.72 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

