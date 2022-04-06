Brown Advisory Inc. Acquires New Shares in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVST. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Envista by 21,395.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,606,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,981,000 after buying an additional 2,594,469 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its position in shares of Envista by 299.7% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 2,215,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661,384 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Envista by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,424,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,286 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Envista by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,980,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,423,000 after purchasing an additional 855,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Envista by 90.3% during the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 951,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,784,000 after purchasing an additional 451,401 shares in the last quarter.

NVST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Envista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Envista from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Envista in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Envista from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.83.

NYSE NVST opened at $46.96 on Wednesday. Envista Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $37.60 and a 52-week high of $52.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.94 and a 200-day moving average of $43.69.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $651.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.22 million. Envista had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 8.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Envista Holdings Co. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 114,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.01, for a total transaction of $5,621,545.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mischa Reis sold 5,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $238,378.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 155,488 shares of company stock valued at $7,608,414 over the last three months. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

