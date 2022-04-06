Brown Advisory Inc. Has $282,000 Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Brown Advisory Inc. lowered its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,284 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 42.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,068,848 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,644,998,000 after buying an additional 2,690,416 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2,515.1% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,495,216 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $271,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,039 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $174,077,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,855,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 78,170.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 782,700 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $141,974,000 after purchasing an additional 781,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

VRTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $271.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $279.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.20.

In other news, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 3,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.15, for a total value of $793,225.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Margaret G. Mcglynn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.79, for a total value of $1,208,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,711 shares of company stock valued at $6,437,712. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $269.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 4.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $242.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.96. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $176.36 and a 52-week high of $275.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.62.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.27. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 30.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile (Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.