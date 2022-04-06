Brown Advisory Inc. Has $431,000 Stock Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Brown Advisory Inc. trimmed its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,772 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HSIC. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 1.8% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 1.5% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 11,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 4.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 2.9% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, DE Burlo Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 1.3% in the third quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 15,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $87.14 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.03. Henry Schein, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.97 and a twelve month high of $89.48. The stock has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HSIC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Henry Schein in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Henry Schein from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barrington Research upped their price target on Henry Schein from $96.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Henry Schein from $98.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Henry Schein from $98.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.33.

In related news, Director Scott Philip Serota purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.87 per share, with a total value of $85,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 24,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total value of $1,997,984.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

