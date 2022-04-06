Brown Advisory Inc. Invests $333,000 in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Sempra by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 89,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,808,000 after acquiring an additional 29,270 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its holdings in shares of Sempra by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 7,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Sempra by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 60,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,984,000 after purchasing an additional 6,322 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sempra by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SRE shares. TheStreet raised Sempra from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sempra from $151.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Sempra in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Sempra from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Sempra from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sempra currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.57.

SRE stock opened at $165.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.44. Sempra has a 1 year low of $119.56 and a 1 year high of $170.59. The firm has a market cap of $52.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.42.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.14. Sempra had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. Sempra’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sempra will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $1.145 dividend. This is an increase from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.44%.

In other news, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 908 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total value of $122,652.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 30,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total value of $4,996,035.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,263 shares of company stock worth $5,488,335. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

