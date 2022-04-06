Brown Advisory Inc. Invests $403,000 in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE)

Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 551.9% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 328.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 6,047 shares during the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XENE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xenon Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

In other news, EVP James R. Empfield sold 32,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total transaction of $1,003,330.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Sherrington Robin sold 21,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $662,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,974 shares of company stock valued at $2,899,047. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:XENE opened at $35.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.90 and a beta of 1.78. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.65 and a 52 week high of $36.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.42.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.01). Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 24.14% and a negative net margin of 425.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

