Brown Advisory Inc. Makes New Investment in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in AerCap by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 585,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,008,000 after buying an additional 253,786 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in AerCap by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 919,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,084,000 after buying an additional 50,128 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in AerCap by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its holdings in AerCap by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 125,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,229,000 after buying an additional 3,885 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in AerCap by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AER opened at $49.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.25. AerCap Holdings has a 52-week low of $43.75 and a 52-week high of $71.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.56.

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($1.44). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. AerCap had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 19.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. Analysts forecast that AerCap Holdings will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AER shares. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of AerCap from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of AerCap from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AerCap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of AerCap from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of AerCap from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.13.

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

