Brown Advisory Inc. Makes New Investment in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW)

Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Hayward by 654.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Hayward in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Hayward by 345.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,790 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Hayward in the third quarter worth $115,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Hayward by 9.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.22% of the company’s stock.

HAYW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Hayward from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Hayward from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.11.

Shares of HAYW stock opened at $17.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.57. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.78 and a 1 year high of $28.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion and a P/E ratio of -106.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. Hayward had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 20.57%. The company had revenue of $352.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.54 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 2,694,696 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total value of $53,354,980.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotic, suction and pressure cleaners, heaters, water features and landscape lighting, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

