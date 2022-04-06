Brown Advisory Inc. Takes $359,000 Position in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DISH. Ovata Capital Management Ltd lifted its stake in DISH Network by 66.7% in the third quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC lifted its stake in DISH Network by 390.1% in the third quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 550,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,943,000 after purchasing an additional 438,527 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in DISH Network by 12.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,902,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,617,000 after purchasing an additional 437,611 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in DISH Network by 879.3% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 293,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,623,000 after purchasing an additional 263,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islet Management LP lifted its stake in DISH Network by 71.4% in the third quarter. Islet Management LP now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,076,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DISH shares. TheStreet downgraded DISH Network from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on DISH Network in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on DISH Network from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on DISH Network from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.25.

DISH opened at $31.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. DISH Network Co. has a 52 week low of $25.84 and a 52 week high of $47.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.91.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 13.48%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DISH Network Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

