BSCPAD Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.71 Million (BSCPAD)

BSCPAD (BSCPAD) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. Over the last week, BSCPAD has traded down 5.9% against the dollar. BSCPAD has a market cap of $53.40 million and approximately $1.71 million worth of BSCPAD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BSCPAD coin can now be bought for about $0.67 or 0.00001501 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BSCPAD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002227 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.05 or 0.00046858 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,306.95 or 0.07361817 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,822.45 or 0.99782275 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.19 or 0.00053856 BTC.

About BSCPAD

BSCPAD’s total supply is 175,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,211,621 coins. BSCPAD’s official Twitter account is @BSCPad

According to CryptoCompare, “The BSC Launch Pad is a decentralized IDO platform for the Binance Smart Chain Network. BSCPad will empower cryptocurrency projects with the ability to distribute tokens and raise liquidity. “

BSCPAD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSCPAD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BSCPAD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BSCPAD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Updates for BSCPAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BSCPAD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.