Bunzl (LON:BNZL) Sets New 52-Week High at $3,019.56

Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 3,019.56 ($39.60) and last traded at GBX 3,018 ($39.58), with a volume of 48202 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,991 ($39.23).

BNZL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($43.28) target price on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Bunzl from GBX 2,625 ($34.43) to GBX 2,800 ($36.72) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,925 ($38.36).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.60, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of £10.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,820.26 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,755.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a GBX 40.80 ($0.54) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Bunzl’s previous dividend of $16.20. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. Bunzl’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.41%.

In related news, insider Frank van Zanten sold 11,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,904 ($38.09), for a total transaction of £340,435.92 ($446,473.34).

About Bunzl (LON:BNZL)

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, counter-service packaging, foodservice disposables, take-out food packaging, first aid products, point of purchase displays, stationery, bags, and cleaning and hygiene supplies to grocery stores, supermarkets, retail chains, convenience stores, food wholesalers, ethnic grocers, and organic food outlets.

