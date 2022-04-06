BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDF) Shares Down 2.9%

BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 2.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $30.50 and last traded at $30.50. 95,216 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 111,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.40.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.77 and its 200 day moving average is $32.98.

BYD Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BYDDF)

BYD Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and related products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Rechargeable Battery and Photovoltaic Products; Mobile Handset Components and Assembly Service; and Automobiles and Related Products.

