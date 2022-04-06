Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) Shares Gap Down to $26.25

Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $26.25, but opened at $25.72. Byline Bancorp shares last traded at $25.78, with a volume of 1,091 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Get Byline Bancorp alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $962.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.64.

Byline Bancorp ( NYSE:BY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $80.74 million for the quarter. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 28.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.00%.

In other news, insider John Barkidjija sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total value of $547,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hart Angela E. Major bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.30 per share, for a total transaction of $27,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 34.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 22.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 195,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,794,000 after purchasing an additional 36,197 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Byline Bancorp by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 205,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,055,000 after buying an additional 74,064 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 9,780 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 89.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 116.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 58,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 31,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.25% of the company’s stock.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile (NYSE:BY)

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers various retail deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, and time deposits; ATM and debit cards; and online, mobile, and text banking services, as well as commercial deposits.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Byline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.