Byotrol (LON:BYOT) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.09

Shares of Byotrol plc (LON:BYOT – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 4.09 ($0.05) and traded as low as GBX 2.51 ($0.03). Byotrol shares last traded at GBX 2.70 ($0.04), with a volume of 1,125,387 shares changing hands.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3.14 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 4.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 4.19. The company has a market capitalization of £12.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.00.
About Byotrol (LON:BYOT)
Read More
- Trading Volume is Picking Up On These 3 Buys
- 3 Swing Trades With Good Upside
- Chevron Is Moving Higher On Analyst Upgrades
- Time to Get in the Zone, AutoZone Stock
- Why Did Acuity Brands, Inc Fall After Strong Q2 Results?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Byotrol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byotrol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.