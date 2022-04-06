C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.61 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCCGet Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for C4 Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.60) and the lowest is ($0.64). C4 Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.49) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that C4 Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.69) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.92) to ($2.39). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($3.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.19) to ($2.56). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow C4 Therapeutics.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCCGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $20.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.16 million. C4 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 22.85% and a negative net margin of 183.23%.

A number of analysts recently commented on CCCC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of C4 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.78.

CCCC traded down $4.24 on Wednesday, hitting $22.22. 26,516 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 615,682. C4 Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $19.81 and a 52 week high of $51.21. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.81 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.22. The company has a quick ratio of 6.36, a current ratio of 6.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 472.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 1,203.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,451,000 after buying an additional 254,993 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 25,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

About C4 Therapeutics (Get Rating)

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

Earnings History and Estimates for C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC)

