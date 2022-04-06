Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $32.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Cadence Bank provides consumers, businesses and corporations with banking and financial solutions. The company’s services and products include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized lending, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, correspondent banking, SBA lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, retirement plan management, and personal and business insurance. Cadence Bank, formerly known as BancorpSouth Bank, is based in TUPELO, Miss. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CADE. Raymond James boosted their price target on Cadence Bank from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Cadence Bank from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.14.

Shares of NYSE CADE opened at $28.04 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.92. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Cadence Bank has a twelve month low of $27.25 and a twelve month high of $34.24.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $375.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.56 million. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 15.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cadence Bank will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Cadence Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Cadence Bank’s payout ratio is 46.56%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Cadence Bank by 1,920.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services in the United States. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

