Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) Announces $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 19th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 18th.

Caledonia Mining has a dividend payout ratio of 18.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of Caledonia Mining stock opened at $14.74 on Wednesday. Caledonia Mining has a 52 week low of $10.51 and a 52 week high of $16.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.81.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Caledonia Mining by 161.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 10,551 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caledonia Mining in the fourth quarter worth approximately $129,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Caledonia Mining by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 53,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 13,073 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Caledonia Mining during the fourth quarter worth approximately $356,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Caledonia Mining by 65.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.94% of the company’s stock.

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily engages in the operation of a gold mine. The company also explores for and develops mineral properties for precious metals. Its primary asset is the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. The company was formerly known as Caledonia Mining Corporation and changed its name to Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc in March 2016.

