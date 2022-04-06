Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.30) Per Share

Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Calithera Biosciences in a note issued to investors on Sunday, April 3rd. SVB Leerink analyst J. Chang expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.30) per share for the year. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.24). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS.

CALA has been the subject of a number of other reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Calithera Biosciences in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Calithera Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Calithera Biosciences in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.06.

NASDAQ CALA opened at $0.34 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.95. Calithera Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.34 and a fifty-two week high of $2.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.47.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CALA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Calithera Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 29,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Calithera Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 1,205.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 232,198 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 214,410 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 90.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 100,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 47,568 shares during the period. 54.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs that target novel and critical metabolic pathways in tumor and cancer-fighting immune cells. It offers programs such as Pipeline, Glutaminase Inhibitor, and Arginase Inhibitor.

