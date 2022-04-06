Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Sets New 12-Month High at $66.45

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $66.45 and last traded at $64.81, with a volume of 26350 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $62.42.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CPE shares. Truist Financial upgraded Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Callon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Callon Petroleum from $77.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Callon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Callon Petroleum ( NYSE:CPE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $692.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.75 million. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 17.86% and a return on equity of 40.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Callon Petroleum will post 14.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Primexx Energy Partners, Ltd sold 5,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $313,604.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 710,433 shares of company stock valued at $43,350,771. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPE. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 100.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Callon Petroleum in the third quarter worth $68,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Callon Petroleum in the third quarter worth $74,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Callon Petroleum by 23.8% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,829 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Callon Petroleum by 290.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,839 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 484.6 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 290.3 MMBbls oil, 577.3 Bcf of natural gas, and 98.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

