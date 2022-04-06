Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) Price Target to $7.00

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $19.00 to $7.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 143.06% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Homology Medicines from $25.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. FIX lowered their price objective on shares of Homology Medicines from $19.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Homology Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $30.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Homology Medicines in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Homology Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Homology Medicines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

FIXX opened at $2.88 on Wednesday. Homology Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $2.54 and a fifty-two week high of $9.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.25 million, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of -0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.38 and its 200 day moving average is $4.62.

Homology Medicines ( NASDAQ:FIXX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.02). Homology Medicines had a negative return on equity of 48.27% and a negative net margin of 281.90%. Sell-side analysts predict that Homology Medicines will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd raised its holdings in Homology Medicines by 72.7% in the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 5,650,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,473,000 after buying an additional 2,378,418 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Homology Medicines by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,587,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,059,000 after buying an additional 116,747 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Homology Medicines in the fourth quarter worth about $3,520,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Homology Medicines by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 803,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after buying an additional 85,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Homology Medicines by 154.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 658,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after buying an additional 399,702 shares during the last quarter. 55.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Homology Medicines, Inc is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company, which engages in the design and development of treatments to address rare diseases at the genetic level. It develops genetic medicines by translating proprietary, next generation gene editing, and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases.

