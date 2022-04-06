Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) Price Target to $10.00

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on X4 Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

XFOR stock opened at $1.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.27, a current ratio of 6.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $56.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.18. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.31 and a 12-month high of $9.90.

X4 Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:XFOR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.56). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.91) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that X4 Pharmaceuticals will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 10,474 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 227.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 7,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $130,000. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in developing human antibodies for treating infectious diseases. The company focuses on restoring healthy immune system function by developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its products in pipeline include X4P-001, X4P-002, and X4P-003.

