Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Eckoh (LON:ECK)

Eckoh (LON:ECK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 88 ($1.15) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 120.00% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 88 ($1.15) price target on shares of Eckoh in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

Shares of Eckoh stock opened at GBX 40 ($0.52) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £116.42 million and a P/E ratio of 40.00. Eckoh has a 52 week low of GBX 37 ($0.49) and a 52 week high of GBX 85.40 ($1.12). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 42.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 50.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06.

In other news, insider Nicolas B. Philpot acquired 50,000 shares of Eckoh stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 45 ($0.59) per share, with a total value of £22,500 ($29,508.20).

Eckoh plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides secure payment products and customer contact solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It offers customer engagement solutions, such as advanced interactive voice response (IVR), speech recognition IVR, visual IVR, chatbots, AI customer service.

