Canaccord Genuity Group Trims TPCO (OTCMKTS:GRAMF) Target Price to $3.00

TPCO (OTCMKTS:GRAMF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 150.00% from the company’s current price.

Shares of OTCMKTS GRAMF opened at $1.20 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.37. TPCO has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $8.50.

Get TPCO alerts:

TPCO Company Profile (Get Rating)

TPCO Holding Corp., cultivates, extracts, manufactures, distributes, retails, and delivers cannabis in California. The company offers approximately 17 owned and licensed brands offering 250 stock keeping units across 20 form-factors, such as jarred and bagged whole flower, pre-rolls, infused pre-rolls, bulk extracts, vaporizer cartridges, ready-to-use vapes, concentrates, gummies, chocolate, beverages, capsules, tinctures, lozenges, topicals, bath bombs, and body care products.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TPCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.