Canal Insurance CO Has $3.01 Million Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Canal Insurance CO lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 625.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Canal Insurance CO’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. High Note Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 149,130 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $7,749,000 after buying an additional 17,983 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 10,141 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 13,641 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,942 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Shares of VZ opened at $52.78 on Wednesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.69 and a 12 month high of $59.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The business had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

Several brokerages have commented on VZ. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.20.

In other news, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg purchased 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.55 per share, for a total transaction of $998,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $84,879.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications (Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.